ALEC provides update on Oman live sheep investigation

The Australian Livestock Exporters Council has advised that efforts to secure supply chains remain ongoing in Oman following allegations of ESCAS non-compliance by Animals Australia.
On May 30 ALEC advised in a statement that the Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry had commenced an investigation into alleged non-compliances of the Export Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) in Oman.
Further related allegations have arisen since and DAFF's investigation into these allegations is ongoing and will take some time to verify and conclude its findings. Exporters are cooperating with DAFF in this process.
Exporter staff remain in Oman overseeing Australian livestock and will be present during the Eid-al-Adha festival, which commences on Tuesday evening, and will be undertaking all possible measures to ensure the welfare of Australian livestock.
Animals Australia has made it clear that it will have operatives on the ground in Oman during Eid. ALEC fully expects that Animals Australia will make further allegations to DAFF about the treatment of Australian animals during Eid, linked to the earlier allegations.
Should further allegations be made, exporters are committed to working with DAFF as the industry's regulator as it continues to investigate the situation in Oman.
ESCAS is designed to ensure animals in all livestock export markets globally are handled and slaughtered in a humane manner year-round, including during the Eid Festival period.
It remains key to underpinning welfare in all live export markets.
The live sheep trade remains incredibly important to Western Australian sheep producers and to our trading partners, particularly in the Middle East, that depend on Australia to support food security and meet consumer needs.
Exporters are currently focusing their efforts on managing the upcoming Eid period. Shipping to Oman does not recommence until September at the earliest due to the Northern Summer Moratorium arrangements and in the intervening period exporters will consider future supply arrangements to Oman in consultation with DAFF.
