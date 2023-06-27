Farm Online
ALEC provides update on Oman live sheep investigation

June 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Investigations into allegations of ESCAS non compliance in Oman are continuing.

The Australian Livestock Exporters Council has advised that efforts to secure supply chains remain ongoing in Oman following allegations of ESCAS non-compliance by Animals Australia.

