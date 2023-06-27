Farm Online
Home/Beef

Livestock numbers play a role but overall trend is reduced GHG for red meat

June 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Data is showing the overall trend of Australia's red meat industry is towards a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Picture by Andrew Marshall.
Data is showing the overall trend of Australia's red meat industry is towards a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Picture by Andrew Marshall.

A new research report released by CSIRO and Meat & Livestock Australia has shown that the Australian red meat and livestock industry has reduced its net greenhouse gas emissions by 65 per cent since 2005.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.