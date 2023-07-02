International grain markets rally

International grain markets rallied strongly across the board last week as weather, war and speculators combined to push prices higher.
Global stocks-to-use remain tight, yet prices have pushed lower this year on the "expectation" of larger crops and fewer disruptions to global supply chains.
Historically this has been a reasonable expectation. High prices generally cure high prices.
But the extra supply still needs to come to fruition, and global crops remain vulnerable without a lot of room for error. This realisation came to the fore last week.
Let's try to summarise the major factors at play.
Dry conditions through the United States corn belt are reducing corn production prospects. Some analysts expect the US corn crop will now be below the current US Department of Agriculture estimate.
That would be problematic from a supply perspective because the world has been banking on a large corn crop to replenish tight corn stocks and provide a supply substitute for tight wheat.
Crop conditions in other parts of the world have also deteriorated recently including major producers China, France, Black Sea and Canada. US winter wheat crop conditions remain poor.
We remain in the northern hemisphere weather market and just as prices went up on dry weather forecasts, they could come back down on better weather forecasts.
Heightened tensions within Russia at the end of last week also saw some risk priced into markets.
Russia's southern region of Rostov, the centre of mercenary activity, is the country's second largest grain producing region and a major artery for rivers connecting grain to export terminals.
However, President Vladimir Putin appears to have been successful in squashing the rebellion and at time of writing there had been no disruption to grain flow.
Reuters has reported that Ukraine is 99.9 per cent certain Russia will quit the Ukraine grain corridor when due for extension on July 18.
Some nervousness over production, plus heightened tensions in Russia was enough for many speculators to want to close their positions.
It was reported that speculators bought back the highest number of wheat contracts in a short covering rally since May 2019.
Speculators have been holding a record large net short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat meaning they make money if prices move lower, but also means they lose money if prices move higher.
The Australian dollar retreating off its recent highs in the past week was helpful to Australian prices.
Local prices pushed higher across all grades of all commodities in all states with 41 buyer businesses purchasing grain on Clear Grain Exchange and more searching for grain to buy last week.
