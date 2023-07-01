FLOODS and other natural disasters can increase the risk of feed contamination on dairy farms.
The risk is twofold:
The risk of mycotoxins forming in feed is increased with extreme weather conditions, such as drought conditions, freezing temperatures, high temperatures and high humidity.
It is important to understand the potential risks and problems of using feeds contaminated with mycotoxins.
Hay, silage and other feeds that have been damaged by water during floods (either by inundation and/or rainfall) are at high risk of spoilage by microbes (yeasts, moulds and bacteria) and mycotoxin production, especially in warm weather.
Poorly stored hay, silage, and/or other high moisture feeds are also at risk of spoilage by microbes.
Silage made from mature crops has a high risk of spoilage and mycotoxin production as it hard to compact and exclude oxygen (the enemy in silage making).
Mycotoxins produced by moulds in silage and hay can decrease the digestibility of feed, and affect animal productivity and health.
Animal health issues include: minor illness; reduced milk production; reproductive failure; abortion; and death.
Visible moulds and musty smells are key signs of mould risk in feed. If mould is present, avoid purchasing if possible.
Be aware though, that fungal impacts can be present without obvious mould being visible.
The idea that white moulds are not dangerous, and that only coloured moulds and fungi are dangerous, is false.
Any farmer concerned about the level of mould in their feed should test the forage for mould and fungi as a sensible first option for assessing risk.
Every effort should be made to reduce or remove feed that presents a risk of fungal impact.
If feed is at risk of fungal impact and it is not possible to remove from the diet, mycotoxins management tools could be used to alleviate the symptoms.
Mycotoxin management tools can be fed to dairy cows, often within the grain ration, to reduce the impact of mycotoxins in the diet as a result of feeding fungal impacted feed stuffs.
These tools are often referred to as toxin binders, but not all toxins are open to simple 'binding'.
The latest in mycotoxin management tools involve a binding action with a biological deactivation action that together reduce the impact of more toxins than binding alone.
This information is sourced from a Dairy Australia factsheet Mould and Mycotoxin Risks in Feed, prepared with contributions from Ian Sawyer and Hugh Archibald - Feedworks.
See full factsheet and other resources at dairyaustralia.com.au
