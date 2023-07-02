Farm Online
Scholarship builds strong ties between southeast Asia and Australia

By Dairy Australia
July 2 2023 - 11:00am
The delegates from southeast Asian dairy manufacturers, traders and distributors during their visit to Australia earlier this year. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
The delegates from southeast Asian dairy manufacturers, traders and distributors during their visit to Australia earlier this year. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

THE south-east Asia region is Australia's second biggest dairy export market.

