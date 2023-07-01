A recent study around farmer responses to climate change identified 88 per cent of farmers based in northeast Victoria believe the local climate in the region had changed.
The study, The Regional Land Partnerships (RLP) Embedding Climate Adaptation in Agriculture project, was undertaken in partnership with North East Catchment Management Authority and involved reviewing 1800 farmer surveys across northeast Victoria.
The study also identified many farmers are more likely to trust short-term forecasts when they are provided by government organisations.
Kiewa Valley dairy farmer, Scott McKillop, said he has noticed the region is experiencing more extremes of dry conditions and rain, with weather continuing to change each year.
Despite this, he said the northeast Alpine region could be impacted positively, as a drier, warmer climate will allow more grass to grow.
"We expect the summer to be hot and dry but we may be able to grow more feed across more months of the year," Mr McKillop said.
The biggest risks farmers identified in the study were changes to rainfall patterns in the region and bushfire threats.
Extreme weather events (bushfires, flood and drought) caused 78pc of the surveyed farmers to make changes to their business.
Of these changes 47pc of farmers made changes to pasture management, infrastructure upgrades and livestock management.
The largest investment from farmers in the study was to pasture improvements, 25pc; machinery, 22pc; and water storage, 16pc.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
