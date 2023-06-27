The winter seasonal outlook from the Bureau of Meteorology was for markedly below average winter rainfall due to the likely impact of a developing El Nino event but several strong bands of moisture have thrown the script on its head in southern Australia.
Many parts of South Australia could be on track for their wettest June on record, while across the border in Victoria and over into the NSW Riverina the wet June, combined with a full soil moisture profile due to last year's record rainfall, has farmers concerned about waterlogging.
It is a similar story in far southern and south-western Western Australia, where centres such as Mount Barker, north of Albany, have received a staggering 230mm for June and Bridgetown, east of Margaret River over 125mm, although falls were patchy, with nearby centres recording less than 20mm.
The BOM confirmed there had been record breaking rainfall, especially in the past week, with many centres in SA breaking their 24 hour rainfall records for June on June 23.
This means many places are well in excess of their average June rainfall and in extreme cases are close to receiving their total winter rain with under a third of the season completed.
In south-east South Australia Nutrien Naracoorte agronomist James Heffernan said there had been extremely heavy June rainfall, which would take its toll on susceptible crops.
"There are some soil types locally that are better draining, they are still faring OK although the soil profile is rapidly filling up, but we are seeing the real damage on the sodic clays north of Naracoorte towards Frances and over the border into the south-west Wimmera," he said.
Mr Heffernan said some parts of the south-east, near Millicent had recorded a staggering 200mm for June.
"Most areas have had well in excess of 100mm, even getting up further north towards Keith and Coonalpyn and we'd just really like some drying conditions for a little bit to allow us to get out on the paddock for spreading and spraying."
"It has been one of the wettest Junes in recent memory, we're far wetter at this stage now than we were last year, the crops need some time to dry out, anything that was late sown or late germinating is doing it very tough especially with the short days meaning there is not much evaporation."
He said the concern for farmers with waterlogged crop was that poorly performing crops, with shallow root systems, would then be more susceptible to heat and moisture stress in the spring if the tap turned off.
"It seems a little ironic but we could easily see the same crops that have got too wet really cop it from the dry spell that the BOM is predicting."
Andrew Russell, Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) southern panel chair and Rutherglen, Victoria, farmer said it was also wet to the point of crop damage in north-east Victoria and the southern Riverina.
"We've had 100mm plus for June and 340mm for the year to date, which is markedly above average," he said.
"On top of that, most of the rain has fallen during the autumn and early winter, meaning it does not evaporate as quickly, we're also sitting on a full profile of moisture from last year's heavy rain, so it is very wet in a lot of areas."
"The crops are desperately looking for nitrogen, so we have to figure out how to get that on, weighing up the additional cost of applying aerially versus the improvement to crop condition.
"Paddock access is going to be very problematic for the immediate future until we get a break in the weather."
"There has definitely been crop lost, and I'm hearing it is probably worse up towards Henty and Culcairn, but it is not all bad news, the early sown stuff and the crops on better draining areas are looking good."
Soil type's role in damage has been critical.
At Rupanyup, in the Wimmera in Victoria, Andrew Weidemann said crops on the heavy Wimmera clays, with good water holding capacity were benefiting from the rain.
"It will give the crops something to draw on if it does get drier through the spring as is being forecast," he said.
However, he said on less accommodating soils in the Wimmera water was struggling to get away.
"There will be some pockets where there is some waterlogging, although you would hope the better yields on the rest of the crop will make up for the poor patches."
Further north, the contrast could not be more stark.
"We would be 5-10 per cent planted maximum in this area and most of that is dry sown crop where people have had a little punt," said Walgett-based agronomist Greg Rummery.
"There needs to be a substantial rain of 50-70mm to get people interested, there is moisture from last year underneath but it has been very dry through 2023," he said.
"At my place the heaviest single rainfall was 14mm earlier in the year, there just has not been the rainfall to get crop up out of the ground."
Mr Rummery said the cropping window would be open for up to another month but said it would take a substantial rain to create the confidence to plant late in a year potentially coming in hot and dry during grain fill.
"If there is not a good rain out of the coming system in the next week it is more likely than not that people will instead look maybe to store the moisture for maybe a summer crop of sorghum or even dryland cotton if the conditions really turned around or more likely hold it for the following year's winter crop."
"There is definitely no point putting a crop in just for the sake of it, maybe people will look at chickpeas as a shorter season option if we get good falls towards the end of the planting window."
He said north-west NSW was possibly the driest of the northern NSW cropping zone but added nowhere was particularly flush for moisture.
"Towards Narrabri the rain last week helped and over towards Moree things are better than here because they have got a crop out the ground but nowhere in the north is looking fantastic."
"Unless there is something very dramatic on the weather front and that looks unlikely if the El Nino forecast eventuates, then this entire area is going to be well down on last year's bumper crop, at this stage the planting will be well down as people just won't take the risk and then you're likely to see lower yields on what does go in."
It is a similar story in WA's northern Geraldton cropping zone, where farmers have received a fraction of the rain their southern cousins have seen.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
