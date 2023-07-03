INBREEDING, or the breeding of related animals together, is a silent problem for all dairy herds.
While we can all make jokes, inbreeding and genetic 'bottlenecks' are quietly limiting cows from reaching their potential, reducing performance and profitability.
Even if we are trying to limit inbreeding in our herds, challenges lie in accurately finding outcross bulls who meet breeding objectives.
New research from DairyBio indicates we may be able to reduce inbreeding at a DNA level, focusing on those which negatively affect performance.
The impact of inbreeding isn't something new.
Charles Darwin married his first cousin and described his children as "not very robust".
Of the couple's 10 children, three died before the age of 10 while another three didn't have their own children.
In humans, relationships with close relatives tend to evoke moral outrage as well as disgust - the 'ick' factor - however, more than 10 per cent of dairy cows are kissing cousins.
We can now see the extent of inbreeding in Australian dairy cows, making outcrossing a challenge.
While we generally try and avoid inbreeding, further challenges persist as pedigrees are often fraught with error due to misidentified sires and calves being swapped at birth; meaning that correctly identifying genetically similar animals are often inaccurate and thus pedigree inbreeding coefficients are often unreliable.
Genomic testing is our best tool to manage inbreeding.
It allows us to get around pedigree errors and accurately identify shared ancestors between individuals and can even be used to pinpoint locations on the genome that are most sensitive to inbreeding; ie, that negatively impact performance.
Genomic testing is both a positive and negative for inbreeding.
A challenge of genomic selection is that it has increased the rate that inbreeding is occurring, as we have gone from waiting years for bull proofs, to being able to breed from very young bulls.
Inbreeding is also greater in cows that have been selected for specific genes or characteristics, such as polled or A2.
Therefore, the active management of inbreeding is needed now more than ever.
Having established inbreeding is a problem, we wanted to look at how much of an issue it is for Australian herds.
Using data on 35,000 Holstein cows that had both DNA information and first lactation performance records for production and fertility, we identified inbred DNA regions and then compared the performance of animals that had inbreeding in that region to those that did not.
From this, we were able to identify DNA regions, that if inbred, result in a:
These results can be used to include in mating programs, allowing us to avoid mating animals that have the same inbred DNA at specific regions that relate to performance.
This means we can potentially breed animals which are theoretically related, but do not have the same inbred regions, and therefore have a reduced impact on their health and performance.
Unfortunately, we are currently unable to include this genomic information into industry provided mating programs, therefore implementing our research is not yet possible at the farm gate.
Without it, the best way to address inbreeding is still using a mating program based off pedigree information of your herd.
These reports are based on pedigree information recorded on farm, and can be generated from herd recording centres, AI companies, breeding advisors and some on-farm software.
Australia has some of the most diverse dairy farming systems in the world, therefore the implications for inbreeding, and how to reduce it, will be different from herd to herd.
Using a mating program specifically for your herd is important. Maybe, looking outside of your normal catalogue might provide some other options you haven't considered.
At an industry level, bull companies have an important role in the ongoing management of inbreeding.
As a commercial business, there is a trade-off between having the top-ranked bull that is likely to sell more semen and an outcross bull that may be better for the management of inbreeding.
Solving the inbreeding challenge is likely to require multiple stakeholders working together with collaboration between researchers, breed societies, DataGene and bull companies.
This study was supported by DairyBio, funded by Dairy Australia, the Gardiner Foundation and Agriculture Victoria. The authors thank DataGene Ltd and their staff for the provision of data.
This is the winning entry in the 2023 Australian Dairy Conference Young Dairy Scientist Award.
This story was first published in the May-June 2023 issue of The Australian Dairyfarmer magazine.
