FOR the past few months, I've been immersed in the New Zealand dairy industry.
At first glance, it looks fairly similar to the Australian industry, being mostly pasture-based.
The cows still have four legs and an udder.
Herd sizes are about as big as in Australia - which is to say, most of us aren't handfeeding 30 cows in a tie-stall barn - and the climate gradient is similar, with northern Kiwi farmers tending kikuyu while the southern ones churn good old ryegrass.
On closer inspection though... you start to notice little differences.
For one thing, the cows seem to be a bit... shorter than you'd expect.
The average Australian cow produced around 6200 litres of milk in 2020/21, while the average Kiwi cow only put out about 4400 litres.
Despite this, the Australian dairy industry produced only 8.6 billion litres compared with the 21.7 billion made by these stumpy little crossbreds.
With such a tiny land area, the NZ industry boasts high stocking rates, high pasture utilisation and high overall efficiency.
At this point, I can just see my readers shifting uncomfortably in their seats.
Have I gone to the dark side? Am I now a Kiwi convert? Forgotten my origins in the Australian industry (which my wonderful colleagues keep calling the 'West Island')?
Well, no, of course not.
Clinging to my culture has only made my accent broader.
I'm constantly fighting off the jabs of my fellow consultants, defending against sporting jibes and possum-related accusations.
Yes, the NZ dairy industry is objectively bigger than the Australian industry.
But do you know what we've got which they don't?
Well, along with cheap tropical fruit... we also have a pretty sweet genomic evaluation system.
This year, DataGene celebrated a decade of Ginfo - a project which originated in 2013 as a collaboration between Dairy Futures CRC, Holstein Australia, Jersey Australia, the Victorian Government, and the ADHIS (now DataGene).
The aim of the 2013-2016 project was to genotype more than 30,000 cows in 100 herds with excellent records.
Thanks to the original scientists who pulled together the funding to make the project happen, along with the farmers who agreed to contribute high quality data, the Australian dairy industry today benefits from highly reliable genomic breeding values.
The addition of genomic data to traditional breeding values has not only improved the accuracy with which we can predict genetic merit - especially in hard-to-measure traits like fertility - but also accelerated genetic gain by helping us identify elite animals to raise as artificial insemination sires or to keep as replacements.
When I was still working as a cattle vet, I took genomic breeding values completely for granted.
I had no idea how they were calculated - I just knew they were useful.
It wasn't until I had to learn how to produce them - for species other than dairy cattle - that I began to see what a miracle it is that we managed to pull the whole thing off.
Wrangling the data and building the statistical models is the easy part of genomic evaluations.
Trying to recruit farmers with the perfect population of cows and coordinate genotype collections across hundreds of farms scattered all across the country?
Now that's hard.
It's also absolutely essential.
A good reference population drives accurate genomic breeding values.
Not only does the population have to be large; it also has to be representative of the animals you are trying to predict.
That means that if you want to provide accurate genomic breeding values for multiple breeds, all of those breeds must be in the reference population.
If you want to make predictions across climates, regions, and feeding systems, these all must also be included.
For a dairy industry as diverse as Australia's, it represents quite the challenge - geographically, logistically and scientifically.
Not just any herd can be in a genomic reference population.
Farmers who are part of Ginfo must be excellent record keepers - the kind of person who sits down to enter data every day.
They herd test, pregnancy test and make the effort to be accurate with their entries.
They might claim to need accurate data for decision-making, but in reality, I reckon there's some tiny part of them that just deeply wants their records to be right.
As a data nerd, I seriously appreciate their efforts.
If you're a farmer that's interested in participating, then have a look at the DataGene website.
There are commercial benefits to being a Ginfo farmer, like discounted genotyping, as well as industry opportunities, such as input into the development of industry tools.
However, if you're just someone like me who gets to enjoy the fruits of their labour, then let's just take a moment to say a silent 'thank you' to the people involved in this project.
Ee Cheng Ooi is a cattle veterinarian and livestock systems consultant at AbacusBio.
All comments and information in this article are intended to be of general nature only.
Please consult the farm's vet for advice, protocols and/or treatments that are tailored to the herd's particular needs.
This article was first published in the May-June 2023 issue of The Australian Dairyfarmer magazine.
