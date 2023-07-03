Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australia has world-leading genomic evaluation system

By Ee Cheng Ooi
July 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR the past few months, I've been immersed in the New Zealand dairy industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.