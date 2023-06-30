Agribusiness buzz in brief

Fertiliser and explosives group, Incitec Pivot, has been forced to pay about $223,000 in fines for alleged gas market conduct breaches.
The Australian Energy Regulator fine related to supposed breaches to short term trading obligations in the gas market, such as obligations to honour intentions to buy gas.
Incitec Pivot said it did not benefit from what it described as technical omissions relating to gas purchased for its now-closed Gibson Island fertiliser plant in Brisbane over nine months in 2021.
Incitec allegedly failed to warn the Australian Energy Market Operator by submitting bids of good faith to the gas market regulator on 64 occasions.
Market rules demad gas users who expect to buy from a hub at a particular time to make a bid in good faith up to three days prior, otherwise unexpected purchases may disrupt gas movements and price signals.
Claims and counterclaims continue at troubled dairy nutritional powder processor, Bubs Australia, where the former chief executive officer, who left last month, alleges she and other staff were bullied and harassed during her past two years in the job.
Kristy Carr, who founded the Victorian goat milk processor, is suing Bubs and its current directors, including new chair, Katrina Rathie, alleging the company breached its Fair Work obligations.
Former chairman, Dennis Lin, also no longer on the board, is also suing and joining with Ms Carr to reclaim their seats and appoint two fresh directors, James Jackson and Rupert Soar.
In reply, Ms Rathie is suing Mr Lin and Ms Carr, accusing them of being undisciplined with Bubs' expenses, including paying $1.3 million to former federal treasurer, Joe Hockey's advisory firm, Bondi Partners, without telling other directors.
Ms Rathie, who has called an extraordinary general meeting for July 27, has also told shareholders, aspiring director, Mr Jackson, a former Elders vice chairman and Namoi Cotton director, did not have enough ASX-listed company directorship experience.
Similarly, she said Mr Soar was previously considered for a Bubs board job, but did not have the skills, experience or independent qualifications required.
Ms Rathie also opposes appointing potential new CEO and former A2 Milk Company executive, Peter Nathan, arguing he may be compromised by current shareholder class actions against A2 Milk relating to his time at that business.
Yoghurt producer Jalna Dairy Foods has recalled two of its products due to potential E. coli contamination.
Victorian-based Jalna, which has products in Coles, IGA, and Woolworths supermarkets and independent grocers, recalled its one kilogram Lactose Free Vanilla (dated best before July 28) and the one kilogram Sweet and Creamy Greek Coconut (best before August 2) lines.
The company advised food products contaminated with E. coli may cause illness if consumed.
Customers who purchased the potentially suspect products have been urged to return them for a full refund.
The next wave of potential female farm sector leaders have met in Canberra to kickstart their journey with the Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program.
The National Farmers' Federation welcomed the 2023 cohort of 12 women for the initiative's three-day introductory retreat.
The program, now in its sixth year, helps create a clear pathway for women to pursue leadership opportunities within the sector, exposing them to practical personal and professional development sessions and five months' mentoring from accomplished male and female leaders.
NSW sheep and cattle grazier from Gunning and 2023 participant, Lucy Knight, said the retreat gave her clarity about what the next stage of her contribution to her agriculture career may look like and she looked forward to working towards those goals with with her mentor.
Brisbane fruit and vegetable wholesaler, Green Endeavour, has paid a penalty of $13,750 after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued an infringement notice for an alleged contravention of the Horticulture Code of Conduct.
The ACCC alleged Green Endeavour, which trades as Suncoast Fresh and Fruitlink, failed to prepare, publish and make publicly available the terms of trade on which it would trade with growers.
"Our investigation arose after compliance checks identified Green Endeavour did not publish its terms of trade on its websites," said ACCC deputy chairman, Mick Keogh.
"Growers need to be able to compare the terms and conditions offered by different traders to make informed decisions."
The code aims to ensure transparency in transactions and provide a fair and equitable dispute resolution procedure for fruit and vegetable growers and traders rights and responsibilities.
North Queensland's Burdekin Cane and Agriculture Organisation has united with the state's big farming advocacy group, AgForce.
The collaboration will give more than 150 sugar cane growers in the Burdekin, Mackay, Proserpine, Ingham and Tully regions enhanced farm sector representation.
Cane growers will benefit from membership of both organisations, with AgForce leading on the advocacy, policy and services, while BCAO focuses solely on cane services negotiations.
AgForce, with a membership of about 6500, already represents cane farmer interests as well as cattle, grains, and sheep, wool and goat producers.
AgForce cane board president Russell Hall encouraged BCAO cane growers and other producers to join AgForce for enhanced representation, while BCAO chairman Charles Quagliata said collaboration between the two organisations would provide a stronger, trusted voice for growers.
Registrations have opened for Foodpro 2023, Australia's largest and 50-year-old food manufacturing industry event, which returns to Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from July 23 to 26 after a six-year hiatus.
More than 330 exhibitors will showcase innovative machinery, technologies, products and processes.
Categories include a large processing and packaging exhibit floor where manufacturing operations will be in action; sample and source ingredients from across the world presented by suppliers and distributors, and food science and technology presentations.
A four day education program will cover a wide breadth of topics from hygienic design and novel ingredient development from upcycling, to using digital disruption to transform the supply chain, and food and beverage market insights.
The Australian Institute of Food Science and Technology also hosts its annual convention during Foodpro.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
