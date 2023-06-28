Farmers may be concerned at the wet start to winter especially with at least six weeks of short days and low evaporation to come but crop forecasters believe there are more positives than negatives.
James Maxwell, Rural Bank senior insights manager, said while there would be isolated damage from excessive rainfall at this stage he said the benefits from the unexpectedly solid early winter rainfall would outweigh the negatives.
"The rain will become increasingly valuable in providing a bank of moisture later in the year if things do turn dry," he said.
"There will be some paddocks where there is crop loss, but the major impact will probably be not outright crop death but the delays in the management program."
"We could see farmers unable to get out fertiliser or undertake their spray programs and that can hurt yields, but overall for southern Australia the rain is likely to be a driver of yield rather than a negative."
"We'll see an increase in yields on those well drained soils and the higher ground that hasn't been waterlogged and that will more than likely more than balance out the losses, especially if it does turn dry and the crops are looking to tap into subsoil moisture reserves during the spring."
Mr Maxwell said Rural Bank's major point of focus in terms of national production was not the wet in the south but the dry in the north, specifically in terms of lost plantings.
"We know there was a really big plant last year in those areas that can fluctuate according to the season, such as north-west NSW, and this year we are forecasting quite a big drop in planted area.
"That planted area obviously influences total production a lot more than a dip in yields so we're keeping a close eye on what happens through northern NSW over the next few weeks before the planting window closes."
At present Rural Bank has a national wheat crop of 28 million tonnes flagged.
This is a substantial 24pc year on year drop on the record 37m tonne crop last year but over 20pc above other El Nino impacted seasons in recent years.
"The extent of the solid rainfall over winter given the outlook has been a surprise, it has extended over a large part of southern cropping areas."
"However these areas do rely on in-crop rainfall so we are not locking in as much yield as in areas that store moisture more efficiently, the crops will still require spring rainfall to meet their potential at present.
Queensland wheat production is flagged to be back at 1.2m tonnes, NSW is also back by around 25pc to 8m tonnes, a figure higher than some and subject to further reduction if more hectares remain fallow.
Victoria's crop is forecast to hit just under 4m tonnes, which is over 15pc more than the last Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences prediction on the back of the better than expected winter moisture, while SA is flagged to come in at 4.7m tonnes.
Western Australian wheat production is forecast to tip the scales at just under 10m tonnes.
Queensland and NSW farmers are now closely watching the development of a band of tropical moisture which is forecast to provide substantial rain, at this stage primarily over central inland Queensland.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
