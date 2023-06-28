Farm Online

Farmer Wants A Wife stars Riverina's Brad Jones and Clare Hockings announce pregnancy

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Farmer Wants A Wife stars Clare Hockings and Brad Jones are all smiles as they announce they are expecting a baby. Farmer Brad, from Cootamundra, met Clare on the latest season of the popular reality television show. Picture from Instagram (Clare_Hockings)
It's the happy-ever-after popular Riverina farmer Brad Jones hoped for when he signed up for season 13 of Farmer Wants A Wife.

