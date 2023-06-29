A Terang drug user who stole two oil paintings from Glenormiston College has been ordered to do 120 hours of community work.
Troy Hull, 31, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week to burglary and theft.
Police said two paintings were stolen from Glenormiston College between September 6 and September 20 last year after the offender gained entry through an unlocked front door.
Evidence at the scene led to Hull being identified and on January 13 a warrant was executed at his home.
Hull returned the paintings.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said Hull had fallen off the wagon, his client had issues with illicit drug use, he had lost a lot of weight in the past couple of months but there had been no further offending.
He said it was unusual that Hull was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the offending because he was usually drug affected.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Hull had breached his current community corrections order a number of times.
He said the Office of Corrections staff explained they had had enough and it was time to clean the slate.
The magistrate said Hull had spent 245 days in custody for the offending involving the CCO so that charge of breaching the CCO would just be proven.
"Once again you are on the cusp of going to jail. This is stupid, irrational offending," Mr Lethbridge told Hull.
"The last CCO (involving treatment) didn't work so you will be ordered to just do 120 hours of community work.
"If you breach that order you will come back before me and you will go to jail.
"I hope you understand.
"If you return I hope there's no tears because you will just go to jail.
"You owe the community 120 hours of community work, or it will be time in custody."
