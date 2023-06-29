Farm Online

Terang man, 31, to complete 120 hours of community work after stealing paintings

AT
By Andrew Thomson
June 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two oil paintings were stolen from Glenormiston College. Terang man Troy Hull pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court and was ordered to do community work. File picture.
Two oil paintings were stolen from Glenormiston College. Terang man Troy Hull pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court and was ordered to do community work. File picture.

A Terang drug user who stole two oil paintings from Glenormiston College has been ordered to do 120 hours of community work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.