Northern Rivers flood rebuild stalls due to funding bottleneck

By Jamieson Murphy
June 29 2023 - 6:45am
Almost 18 months on from the 2022 floods, the Northern Rivers residents are struggling to rebuild due to a funding bottleneck. Picture by Brenden Allen
The Lismore mayor fears for the next community to be struck by a natural disaster, as his council struggles to get the money promised to it by the state and federal governments nearly 18 months after floods devastated the region.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

