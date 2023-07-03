Australian sheep meat exporters are well placed to take advantage of new Free Trade Agreements with the United Kingdom, with opportunities to take some of New Zealand's market share.
Australian sheep meat producers now have two separate quotas to access the UK market, the World Trade Organisation quota of 13,335 tonnes and the new UK FTA quota of 14,726 tonnes.
The initial tonnages will rise gradually over the next 10 years to reach 75,000 tonnes with a volume safeguard to applied to sheep meat exports to applied over the next five years after that
Australian sheepmeat exports to the UK totalled 11,285 tonnes in 2022 and comprise 2.3 per cent of total Australian sheepmeat exports.
So far 8310 tonnes or 62 per cent of the WTO quota have been used, and 580 tonnes or 4 per cent of the FTA quota.
New Zealand, the biggest supplier of sheepmeat to the UK, currently has a WTO sheepmeat and goatmeat quota of 114,205 tonnes and under the NZ-UK FTA will be given a duty free transitional quota of 35,000 tonnes, but only once 90pc of the initial quota is used.
In 2022, just 36pc of the WTO quota was used by New Zealand.
Rabobank analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said the increased quota will allow for significant increases in export volumes however Australian product faces competition from domestic production with 77pc of sheep meat consumed in the UK domestically produced.
"Total imports (NZ accounting for 60pc and Australia 21pc) have declined over the past five years with declining consumption and higher prices," he said.
"NZ volumes have halved in 10 years while AU volumes have dropped 20pc.
"With NZ production not expected to increase there is an opportunity for Australian product to replace some of the NZ product."
Mr Gidley-Baird said considering the strength of the Chinese market, it was unlikely NZ exporters would be redirecting product into the UK.
"Regardless of quota volumes the opportunity is to send more into that market because we have more available... the challenge with the UK is that it's a fairly developed market.
"Unlike in Asia where their import demand is increasing, the UK and European markets are fairly static.
"The growth opportunity for Australia comes at the expense of someone else, we have to push someone else out of the market rather than capturing increased demand."
Mr Gidley-Baird said in recent times Australia's focus has been on markets such as the US, which prefers a bigger carcase.
"You compare Australia's average carcase weight, which I think is around 23.5kg at the moment, with NZ where not too long ago they were still sitting at an 18kg carcase and that European and UK market is much more aligned with a smaller frame, smaller carcase," he said.
"While we still have lighter sheep and lighter lambs in the system, you can see in Australia there's been a trend to a heavier carcase... it will mean we have to create two different supply chains into America or into Europe depending on the type of animal or product we're producing."
Manager of policy and trade for New Zealand's Meat Industry Association Ashlin Chand said the lower 2022 use of the UK sheepmeat quota was due to a range of factors, including tough economic conditions in the UK.
"While the volume of sheepmeat exports to the UK has dropped in recent years they remain important high value markets," Ms Chand.
"For instance, if the 2022 exports were subjected to the full out-of-quota rates then the tariff cost would have been nearly $153 million.
"More recently, volumes have dropped into the market due to the economic situation there (food inflation being at more than 17pc), but we expect over the long-term that demand will continue.
"The UK is important for the resiliency of the industry, and provides a buffer against disruptions in other markets."
Since 2010, lamb has comprised 70pc of the value of Australian sheepmeat exports to the UK.
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
