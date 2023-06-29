Grains industry news in brief 29.6.23

Panama disruption
Drought conditions have meant restrictions in the critical Panama Canal, due to dropping water levels.
The Panama Canal Authority implemented restrictions in May to avoid ships running aground, and since then some large vessels have had to reduce container loads by roughly 25pc.
Although connecting two oceans the canal relies on fresh water from a series of lakes to remain full.
According to the canal authority accumulated rainfall in the canal's catchment was 47pc below the historical average, according to the agency.
It means critical loss of efficiency when moving goods between the Atlantic and the Pacific.
AGIC on soon
The Australian Grains Industry Conference will be held on July 26 and 27 at Crown Promenade in Melbourne.
The flagship conference for the Australian grain trade will be opened by agriculture minister Murray Watt and feature a range of international and local speakers.
Corn suffering in dry
US corn and soybean futures have soared on the back of dry weather in the US Midwest, but it is corn expected to fare worst.
The dry period will hurt both row crops, but soybeans, as a later developing crop, will have more chance to recover.
Vic No Till conference
Vic No Till will hold its annual conference at Moama, NSW from July 18 to 20.
The conference will feature a field walk on July 18 at Rochester and a two-day seminar at the Rich River Golf Club at Moama.
Speakers include the UK's farm innovator of the year Tim Parton.
Euro drought hits yields
COCERAL, the European grain trade organisation, has lowered its European grain production estimates by nearly seven million tonnes since its last update due to concerns with dry weather, particularly in northern Europe.
Scandinavia and the Baltic States are wearing the brunt of the dry conditions at present.
The June COCERAL estimate sits at 296.7 million tonnes compared to its previous estimate of 303.5 million tonnes in March.
Despite the significant downward revision, this year's crop is still expected to be marginally larger than last year's drought ravaged season of 291.1 million tonnes.
Wheat production is expected at 142.4 million tonnes, down from 144.5 million tonnes in the last forecast and will be lower than the 142.5 million tonnes grown in 2022 while barley production is forecast at 56.6 million tonnes, down from the previous forecast of 59.6 million and from 59.3 million in 2022.
Demand for Australian canola is expected to continue with no great pick-up in the EU rapeseed / canola crop.
The forecast for rapeseed sits at 21 million tonnes compared to 21.1 million tonnes last update, sitting level with the 21 million tonnes grown in 2022.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
