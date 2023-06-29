Farm Online
Home/Property

Highly productive South West Slopes country for 5000 sheep

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Highly productive and well appointed grazing property Tara has an estimated carrying capacity of 5000 dry sheep equivalents. Picture supplied
Highly productive and well appointed grazing property Tara has an estimated carrying capacity of 5000 dry sheep equivalents. Picture supplied

Highly productive and well appointed NSW South West Slopes property grazing property Tara has an estimated carrying capacity of 5000 dry sheep equivalents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.