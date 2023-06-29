Heavily timbered 8486 hectare (20,968 acre) Bollon property Linnpark is estimated to carry 350 breeders.
Situated 30km north east of Bollon and 110km west north west of St George, the property with predominantly red loamy soils has many stands of low and high mulga mixed with other scrub.
In addition to an excellent mulga fodder reserve, the main timber on Linnpark including box, ironbark, yellow jacket, pine, kurrajong and belah.
Pastures comprise of mostly native grasses such as neverfail, with buffel established in some areas.
Water is supplied by the flowing Weirbolla trust bore located on the neighbouring property Rutherglen.
The eight main paddocks are serviced by a central laneway system that leads to the cattle yards.
The 300 head capacity set of portable steel cattle yards are equipped with an RPM crush with scales, calf cradle, and a seven way drafting pound. There is water at the yards.
Described as being in good stock proof condition, the fences are mainly four barbed wires on steel pickets.
The laneway and waters are set up for trapping, to assist in the mustering of livestock.
Water is supplied under pressure to 26 concrete troughs and 10 tanks.
The average annual rainfall is 457mm (18 inches).
Marketing agent Nick Dunsdon, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, said Linnpark was well fenced and watered for ease of management.
"There are many stands of low and tall mulga that offes excellent drought security a breeding operation," Mr Dunsdon said.
Linnpark will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on August 3.
Contact Nick Dunsdon, 0418 559 090, or Anthony Hyland, 0429 698 612, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, Cunnamulla.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.