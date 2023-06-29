Biosecurity fees for importers will increase by almost one-third from tomorrow, but the nation's biosecurity system will still have a $20-million deficit hanging over its head.
From July 1, the start of the new financial year, the new biosecurity regulatory fees and charges take effect and are expected to raise an additional $35 million in cost-recovery revenue over the next 12 months.
It's the first time biosecurity fees have been lifted in eight years. Biosecurity and compliance deputy secretary Chris Locke said new importer charges better reflected the true cost of delivering Australian biosecurity services.
"While some importers will experience slightly larger increases in the prices, the average increase across all importers is around 28 per cent," Dr Locke said.
"Since 2015, regulatory charges have not kept pace with constantly evolving threats at the Australia border."
Although the new fees and charges are expected to completely recover the department's biosecurity costs over the next four years, the operating budget will still have an ongoing deficit of $20.4m, which is a hangover of $55m cost recovery short fall over the past two years.
The department is required to retain a surplus of up to 5pc of the annual program, which is roughly $17m. The $20m deficit has not been incorporated into price increases and the department will not over-recover costs from importers. The deficit is expected to managed to be managed internally./
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the increased fees were on top of the hitchhiker pest levy introduced in January, which is expected to raise $100m over three years.
"Although the Coalition talked a big game on increasing levies on importers - before walking away from the container levy - we're actually doing it," Senator Watt said.
The total cost of managing the nation's biosecurity system for the next 12 months is estimated to be $345m, with the largest cost being workforce and administration, taking up 43pc of the budget ($151m).
The cost will increase by almost $23m over the next four years, and biosecurity fees are set to be reviewed again in 2025.
The changes are part of a $1 billion sustainable funding package that was announced in the Federal Budget to maintain biosecurity policy, operational and technical functions on a sustainable basis.
New fees and charges for biosecurity regulation, including forecast costs and expected volumes, are detailed on the department's website.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.