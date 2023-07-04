The 'Black Sheep' jumper made famous by Princess Diana is headed to auction with expectations the colourful garment could make anywhere between $76,000 to $133,000.
Worn by the then newly engaged Lady Diana at a polo game in 1981, the wool jumper was one of the first pieces created by London duo Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne for their knitwear label Warm & Wonderful.
A few weeks after that first outing, Muir and Osborne received an official letter from Buckingham Palace saying Diana had damaged her much-loved sheep sweater and requested either a repair or replacement.
Rather than return a repaired sweater, an entirely new garment was knitted.
The original was put into storage with suggestions the sleeve cuff may been caught on Diana's large 12-carat sapphire engagement ring.
"This past March, as we were rummaging through the attic searching for an old pattern, we spotted a small box," Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne said.
"Inside, tucked away beside a cotton bedspread was Diana's original red sheep sweater from 1981.
"Now, almost four decades later, this one-of-a-kind sheep sweater is ready to make its way into the hands of a fortunate collector."
The red sweater features a whimsical black and white sheep pattern, which is widely speculated to suggest Diana identified with being something a black sheep in the Royal Family.
Others say the sheep pattern is a nod to British agricultural history and a celebration of the countryside.
The kindest suggest the pattern reflects Diana's innocence, gentleness, and purity, in line with her compassionate and kind demeaner.
Auction house Sotheby's said the Black Sheep sweater is one of the most iconic pieces worn by Princess Diana to ever come to market.
The sweater will headline Sotheby's inaugural Fashion Icons sale this September, with online bidding open from August 31 through September 14 - during New York Fashion Week.
Warm & Wonderful Women's 'Diana Edition' sheep sweater is also available in cotton. Rowing Blazers offers its take on the famous pullover for A$430.
