Diana's famed 'black sheep' jumper heads to auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated July 5 2023 - 9:41am, first published 6:45am
The 'black sheep' jumper made famous by Princess Diana at a polo game match in 1981 is headed to auction. Picture from Getty Images
The 'Black Sheep' jumper made famous by Princess Diana is headed to auction with expectations the colourful garment could make anywhere between $76,000 to $133,000.

