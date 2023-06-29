Hundreds of autonomous Burro vehicles are in productive use worldwide, with many more shipping later this year.
Burro is a collaborative robot designed to help farmers work more productively.
The Burro robot, alongside GOtrack technology, was the focus of the first of a series of webinars run by Agriculture Victoria.
One speaker was Burro head of sales and support Chris Thiesen, who grew up on a stonefruit property.
"Growing up, some of the main pressures we would talk about around the dinner table would be water, weather and labour," he said.
Mr Thiesen said Burro offered code-free technology that could free up labour needs by carrying, towing and patrolling.
"The main thing we're trying to accomplish at Burro is, with the ability to carry things, to tow things, to follow people around, you're really able to take away a lot of that non-productive time," he said.
Burro is now is its fourth year of operation and has racked up roughly 55,000 autonomous miles travelled to date, fleet-wide.
"We have a couple of hundred Burros on the ground with customers now and we're expected to have a few more hundred delivered by the end of the year," Mr Thiesen said.
A Burro unit's towing capacity is about 900 kilograms for its base model and maximum speed is about 2.25 metres per second.
Mr Clifford said the company had seen a 25 per cent 'bump' in production gains from the use of Burro.
The other speaker was Agri Automation managing director Cam Clifford, with a presentation titled 'drive profits without driving the tractor'.
Mr Clifford said GOtrack technology was developed in Poland by a grower focused team, working to develop practical applications for positioning and radar systems in horticulture, and it was extensively tested and refined on farms. The product range includes the Line Assist Pro, Auto Drive and e-Spray.
Line Assist Pro is cutting-edge autonomous technology that automates tractor steering to help operators improve accuracy and free up their time for other tasks. Its infrared camera technology steers precisely without GPS/RTK or cellular connection and assesses and adjusts to row and canopy conditions.
Auto Drive is a self-driving system that allows farmers to automate their planting and harvesting processes. Each path is saved as a separate named program, so it's simple to pick the program for each day's planned task via the easy-to-use interface.
The e-Spray Pro is an advanced spraying computer that can automatically apply pesticides and fertilizers to crops. All of Agri Automation's products are designed to be retrofitted to existing tractors.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
