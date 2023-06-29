Myalla and Glenvale both sell at auction

Western Downs district farming and grazing properties Myalla and Glenvale have both sold on a Nutrien Harcourts GDL online auction.
Myalla sold for $8.35 million, while Glenvale made $1.635m.
As a 1315 hectare (3249 acre) aggregation, the combined sale price is equal to about $7593/ha ($611/acre).
Bidding on Myalla opened at $6.5m rising to $8.2m, where the auction was paused. After a short break the property was declared to be on the market before hitting the $8.35m sale price.
Glenvale kicked off at $1.5m, with the bidding pausing at $1.61m. After a short negotiation to offer was increased to $1.635m and with no further bids the property was sold.
Fronting both the Warrego Highway and North Dulacca Road, both properties have good access to grain handling facilities, major cattle selling centres at Roma and Dalby, feedlots and processors.
Myalla and Glenvale feature quality, soft self-mulching soils, consisting mainly of brigalow/belah country, reddish belah soils interspersed into darker soft brigalow soils.
The country is currently carrying a good stand of buffell grass, backed by excellent vegetation maps.
About 688ha (1700 acres) has previously been cultivated.
Myalla and Glenvale are well-watered by nine dams, ranging in size from 3000 to 34,000 cubic yard dam servicing the house and 34,000 gallons of water tank storage interconnected to the house. Glenvale also has a frontage to Back Creek.
Improvements include a four bedroom home (C1938), sheds, a machinery loading ramp, and cattle yards. There are also three 100 tonne aerated Webster silos, two Agridry grain dryers, and two 12 tonne silos.
The marketing of Myalla and Glenvale was handled by Owen Brockhurst, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
