Offers are now being sought on the 356 hectare (880 acre) cattle property Spring Gully, which is nestled in the rolling hills of south east Queensland's picturesque Scenic Rim.
The property had been initially scheduled to go to auction on June 29. However, following a number of approaches from potential buyers the decision had been made to sell the property through an offers to buy process, said Garth Weatherall from Bartholomew & Co.
Located on Knapp Creek Road south west of Beaudesert, Qld, Spring Gully is about 90 minutes from both Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
The estimated carrying capacity of Spring Creek is 120 cows plus calves. The property is currently growing and fattening more than 200 steers.
The property is divided into five paddocks that are described as being suitable for cell grazing.
Water is also a feature with a bore, numerous dams and running gullies.
There is a well positioned set of timber cattle yards with power situated close by.
Mr Weatherall said Spring Gully was quality open forest grazing country, presented in its "working clothes" and ready to take to the next level.
"Large holdings of this nature rarely hit the market," he said.
The property is described as a suitable land banking opportunity for future development.
Offers to buy Spring Gully close with Bartholomew & Co on July 13.
Contact Garth Weatherall, 0438 793 100, Bartholomew & Co.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.