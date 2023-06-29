Farm Online
Offers sought on Scenic Rim property with land banking potential

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 29 2023 - 5:00pm
Spring Gully covers 356 hectares on five titles in picturesque rolling hills country. Picture - supplied
Offers are now being sought on the 356 hectare (880 acre) cattle property Spring Gully, which is nestled in the rolling hills of south east Queensland's picturesque Scenic Rim.

