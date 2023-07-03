OPINION
When it comes to sustainability, Australia's farmers have a great story to tell.
The challenge is demonstrating these credentials here and abroad in a way such that consumers and trading partners have a greater understanding of local context.
Agricultural sustainability differs across the world and Australia's environments.
A one-size-fits-all system to defining and measuring it - and this includes emissions intensity - does not work as it fails to reflect the diversity of natural environments and production systems in which agriculture takes place.
But it is possible to cut through some of this difficulty by taking a considered approach to agri-environmental indicators commonly used to measure sustainability.
New research from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural Resources, Economics and Sciences (ABARES) shows Australian agriculture is doing well by global standards on the sustainability front when you take into consideration local context.
Compared to other significant agricultural producers, including those in the European Union, our farmers use less fertiliser and pesticides, have better nutrient balance on their land, and make greater use of sustainable cropping practices such as no-till.
We have also seen land used by agriculture decrease by more than 28 per cent since 1970.
At the same time, production has more than doubled.
Australian governments have also reduced to near-zero the subsidies and other market distortions which are linked to creating poor environmental outcomes from agriculture.
This paints a picture of sustainable intensification in our production systems and differentiates our producers from many others across the world.
Emissions are part of the sustainability story.
Australia's agricultural emissions intensities look favourable compared to other producers across a number of metrics.
We see that in terms of output, our emissions intensity is relatively low.
For beef, for example, either on a per kilogram or per dollar basis, when measured appropriately, Australia's emissions intensity is lower than our major competitors and even more favourable than producers in the EU.
But as we point out in our research, there are a number of different metrics around that yield different results.
Using more commonly quoted data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization shows Australia is in the middle of the pack.
They get this result by using emission factors that do not take into account local conditions.
Ensuring emissions intensity is appropriately measured will help open new markets and keep us well positioned in existing ones.
But to take full advantage of our sustainability performance, Australian agriculture is going to have to have to both communicate its performance and build on it.
We know that our competitors are not standing still either.
Industry is developing a way to communicate our sustainability credentials through the Australian Agricultural Sustainability Framework and other industry plans.
The Australian Government's agricultural counsellors and Global Agriculture Leadership Initiative will also play an important role in demonstrating our sustainability credentials on the world trade stage.
Continued improvements will be supported by consumer and trading partner expectations, our research and development system, the Future Drought Fund and other programs and regulations.
