The Agriculture Minister has travelled to Rome with a blunt message for the European Union; unless the free trade agreement offer improves, Australia won't sign the deal.
Senator Murray Watt will be in the Italian capital for two days for the United Nations' Food and Agriculture conference, and will use the opportunity to continue hashing out the deal.
He'll meet with the EU Agriculture Commissioner and several European Agriculture Ministers with a clear demand.
"My message will be much more blunt than it has been; we're not going to sign up unless it's in the national interest to do so," Senator Watt said.
"We've been very polite up until now, but we're at the point end of things and unless Europe significantly increases its offer of market access, we won't be signing."
Much of the media attention has focused on the EU's hardline stance on geographical indicators,which would prevent Australian producers from using terms such as feta and prosecco.
Although the issue remains a stumbling block, Senator Watt said "the main barrier at the moment is the poor offer".
Australia still holds a trump card that can get the negotiations back on track. To support its green energy revolution, the EU needs to diversify its critical minerals imports away from Russia and China.
"We're one of the few places in the world with access to those critical minerals," Senator Watt said.
"They're car makers, technology companies and manufacturers are really keen to get their hands on our critical minerals.
"It's possible to do a deal in both countries' interests. We can give them preferential access to those minerals, but in return we want greater market access."
The minister will then fly to India to spend three days with an Australian agriculture delegation, in a bid to take advantage of the recently signed interim FTA.
The two nations hope to sign a fully-fledged FTA by the end of the year.
"We'll be making the case to expand the deal into other agricultural commodities not covered in the initial deal," Senator Watt said.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
