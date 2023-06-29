Farm Online
Australia tells EU to improve trade offer or it won't sign

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
June 30 2023 - 6:30am
Murray Watt has a crystal clear message for the EU. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Agriculture Minister has travelled to Rome with a blunt message for the European Union; unless the free trade agreement offer improves, Australia won't sign the deal.

