Namoi Cotton loses CEO amid busy ginning season

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated June 30 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
Tim Watson, Namoi Cotton. File photo.
Tim Watson, Namoi Cotton. File photo.

Former southern NSW cotton grower and Namoi Cotton chairman, Tim Watson, starts the new financial year as executive chairman at the prominent ginning business where operations have hit top gear as a big harvest winds down.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

