Game meat products are being introduced to restaurants and butchers across the state with many expanding their menu offerings.
Adelaide Central Market shop Something Wild operations manager Alice Frazer said the business had been culture focused since the Motlop family took over in 2016.
She said the owners were indigenous and were big drivers to show people First Nations foods.
"Our most popular product varies depending on the time of the year," she said.
"This time of the year, we sell a lot of goat and a lot of venison but during the summer when people are having barbecues we sell a lot of crocodile and kangaroo.
"We have a lot of ex vegan customers that have needed to start eating meat again, so have chosen to go more sustainable.
"By eating game meat you are getting a natural product which hasn't been feed a bulk diet full of proteins."
She said some of their customers also ate game meat to contribute making a dent in pest management.
"A lot of chefs like using game meat and it's definitely becoming more popular within the hospitality scene," she said.
"We also get a lot of curiosity from tourists who come to Australia and want to try kangaroo.
"A lot of people have not tried it but they should be adventurous.
"I'd recommend to start off with things like sausages and minces, and use them the same way you would regular minces."
Ms Frazer said when mainstream publicity advertise the product they get a huge drive in sales.
"Cooking shows have a huge impact on the game meat, especially in appearances on MasterChef and similar," she said.
The Brahma Lodge Hotel hotel manager Nathan Hunt said they had been serving kangaroo on their menu for the last three months.
"The chef we have had a recipe from a previous workplace and wanted to see how it would go on our menu," he said.
"It is the most popular item in the Only At The Lodge section of the menu among pork belly and snapper.
"The people who try it would be a mixture of those who are curious and there are some people who already liked kangaroo, and they see it on the menu and order it.
"We have had a few try it on the back of recommendations from other customers as well."
Parachilna's Prairie Hotel & Outback Lodge general manager and head chef Gus Love said the Prairie Hotel was "pretty well famous for its dish called the feral mixed grill.
"It has been on the menu since 1993," he said.
"In the version that I am cooking, it's got kangaroo, emu, goat and camel and that is pretty popular.
I'd say most people haven't tried it before, but we do get some repeat customers that grab that one.
"Obviously, we're more of a tourist destination as people are planning this as part of their trip to the Flinders Ranges."
He said marketing and education were essential to increase consumerism of game mate.
"There needs to be education to people on how to use it," he said.
"Which includes understanding that there are potentially chefs that have done some damage to the product by overcooking products or not preparing them particularly well.
"And that leaves people with bad experiences and then wanting to write off ever trying it again."
Another intriguing game meat tourist destination is Nelshaby's Harrys Homemade and Fine Foods who get touring coaches popping in as part of their trip up the Augusta Highway.
Assistant manager Archie Kambanos said they sold kangaroo, crocodile, buffalo and camel and were introducing goat soon.
"We actually cook all our game meat as burgers on the spot," he said.
"So people can actually taste the meat and then make a purchase if they enjoy it.
"Camel and crocodile are a 50/50 toss up as our most popular product at the moment - there are a lot of people who want to try something different nowadays.
"Peoples palates have changes but I wouldn't say they are looking for something cheaper because game meats are actually more expensive than normal meats."
He said they also had a lot of local residents purchase game meats.
"I was looking to do something different and offer a point of difference," he said.
"No one else really does it and it has just taken off in the last five years since we started.
"We need to educate and advertise to people that the meat is available and has health benefits.
"Goat and camel has half the cholesterol of lamb - it's just an undiscovered market, which will catch on and get really big."
Macro Meats founder Ray Borda said they were undertaking a carbon footprint count.
"Our carbon footprint will come out as close to zero as you possibly can get so as far as the environment goes, we're right on trend," he said.
"The problem with the industry is a start stop the boom or bust. So you build up and you get a following and you can't get it and what happens there is you go back to the start again.
"We are always pushing the benefits of kangaroo.
"We are the state finalist in the Delicious Awards across the From The Paddock range so kangaroo has came out on top of any other meat in the state."
He said 60 per cent of vegetarians that return to a meat diet normally go to kangaroo.
"We just have to keep on trying to make new products," he said.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
