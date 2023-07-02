Supermarket beef prices are coming down as increased supply hits the domestic market but how low they will go, and whether it's a good development for the industry or not, is very much up in the air.
Ripper deals for the consumer can be had at the moment - mince for $12 a kilogram, corned silverside for $10 and rump for $24.
Since Christmas, grassfed beef cuts on the Australian market have fallen in price by 35 per cent and grainfed by 45pc, data from industry analyst Simon Quilty shows.
Is it the lower cattle prices flowing through or is it that export markets are tough going at the moment, pushing more product back on the domestic market?
A bit from both column A and B, says the head of the Australian Meat Industry Council Patrick Hutchinson.
"We do have increased product overall coming through the system at the moment as a result of the herd rebuild and much at the high quality end can't be stored away, so we are seeing some very good deals on those items in particular," he said.
"Another aspect at play is that due to different scenarios around market access over the past three years, a number of processors have broadened their market base, which has included growth in the domestic market."
Mr Hutchinson was largely referring to suspensions on plants supplying China.
"Some of those who were 100pc focussed on export have now accessed the domestic market," he said.
"Therefore, there are new and different products on supermarket shelves now and more competition over all."
Woolworths told Farmonline it was currently offering reduced prices on a wide range of beef products.
"Domestic cattle prices have reduced in recent months, influenced by increased supply as a result of a range of factors, including transition out of an extended period of herd rebuilding, processor labour constraints and the regular seasonal sell-off of cattle leading into winter," a Woolies spokesperson said.
Much has been made in recent times of falling domestic beef consumption and its link with higher retail prices.
Industry research shows price is the number one driver of purchase decisions, accounting for as much as 50pc of the reason people might choose to buy less beef.
Meat & Livestock Australia's June cattle industry projections forecast an increase in domestic consumption over the next two years. It expects per-person consumption to be at 22.8 kilograms per year by 2025, up 3pc on where it is now.
That might seem very slight but it is significant in that it is the first turnaround for many years. For example, consumption was at 26kg per person in 2017.
Higher retail prices do, of course, deliver more money to the supply chain and MLA's boss Jason Strong has been outspoken on the fact Australian beef should command a high price.
The plan should not be to get more Australians to eat beef only if they pass less for it, he says.
Analysts and industry leaders say it's very difficult to pinpoint the precise optimum level for retail beef prices - the point at which consumption levels are not hurt but returns are enough to facilitate reinvestment on-farm and in processing plants.
So whether or not the drop in retail prices now is a good thing for the industry is hard to decipher.
"We all want that perfect balance," Mr Hutchinson said.
"It's been a rollercoaster ride over the past five years, from drought-induced sell-offs to record cattle prices, and COVID thrown in, and all that has affected the availability of beef and retail prices.
"But in the medium to long-term, we need a stable return at the retail level that allows all in the supply chain to hold a margin."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
