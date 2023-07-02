Farm Online
Fast-tracked funding to fix flood-affected roads

By Andrew Brown
July 2 2023 - 1:00pm
Hundreds of local government areas will receive funding to fix disaster-affected assets like roads. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Local council repair efforts in the wake of floods and bushfires will be fast-tracked following a string of catastrophic natural disasters.

