Farm Online
Home/Machinery

John Deere issues warning with 3G shutdown happening next year

Updated July 3 2023 - 10:43am, first published June 30 2023 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Deere production system manager Ben Kelly is urging farmers to upgrade to 4G to ensure connectivity is not lost with the 3G shutdown next year.
John Deere production system manager Ben Kelly is urging farmers to upgrade to 4G to ensure connectivity is not lost with the 3G shutdown next year.
The John Deere Operations Center on mobile.
The John Deere Operations Center on mobile.

The shutdown of the 3G network is scheduled for mid-next year, so John Deere is urging customers to upgrade now to a 4G LTE JDLink modem, so they're covered for ongoing collection and transfer of machine data and remote diagnostics prior to the switch off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.