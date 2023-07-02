Farm Online
The tax changes with potential impact on farm businesses as of July 1

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
July 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Dairy farmers need to be across the tax changes that became effective from July 1. File Shutterstock
Dairy farmers need to be across the tax changes that became effective from July 1. File Shutterstock

New instant asset write-off thresholds, updated tax rules, increased superannuation payments and a rise in the minimum wage are among changes coming into effect on July 1, says Bruce Billson, the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman.

Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.

