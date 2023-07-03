Farm Online
Agriprove and MLA team up on livestock farm soil carbon

July 3 2023 - 10:00am
This property at Tarramba in Queensland is one of three demonstration sites to trial management practices that sequester carbon in soils. Picture Agriprove.
Livestock operations at Tarramba in Queensland, Dungog in NSW and Carrick in Tasmania will host demonstration sites to trial management practices that sequester carbon in soils under an extensive new research project.

