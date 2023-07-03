Farm Online

Telstra announces agreement with Starlink

Updated July 3 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:00pm
Telstra will announce pricing and device details closer to launch, which it expects to be in late 2023. Picture supplied
Telstra has signed an agreement to offer voice and broadband services powered by Starlink to rural and remote Telstra customers in Australia.

