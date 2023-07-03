Telstra has signed an agreement to offer voice and broadband services powered by Starlink to rural and remote Telstra customers in Australia.
Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said the Starlink agreement was part of Telstra's T25 strategy commitment to launch a satellite product with the voice and broadband options being available to consumer and business customers.
"Telstra is always looking to invest in new and better connectivity options for our customers. We know that collaborating with the right partners is one of the best ways to help unlock a digital future, in this case for people in rural and remote Australia looking for an improved voice or broadband service," Ms Brady said.
"Our teams have been out across the country testing and trialling Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology to ensure we understand where it's the best solution for our consumer and business customers.
"What will set our offer apart is the addition of Telstra voice service, a professional install option and the ability to get local help with your set up if needed.
"In addition, this agreement will also provide connectivity options for our business customers in Australia and overseas, as a higher bandwidth business grade option in areas without fixed and mobile connectivity."
NSW Farmers welcomed the partnership between Telstra and Starlink.
"This is yet another way we're seeing innovative technologies used to solve everyday problems in the bush," NSW Farmers Western Division Council chair Gerard Glover said.
"While we will continue to work and advocate for improved mobile phone coverage and service, this will virtually 'unlock' a lot of places that have never had service before.
"We would hope that as we see more of these technologies come online, we'll see more and more people in rural and remote be able to connect with the world."
Telstra will announce pricing and device details closer to launch, which it expects to be in late 2023.
Telstra currently uses a mix of technologies to provide voice and broadband services in rural and remote Australia, including nbn fixed wireless, Telstra's own world-leading mobile network and older copper and radio networks.
Starlink will provide an additional connectivity option for people and businesses in rural and remote locations where distance and terrain make it difficult to reach with existing networks.
