Warmer seas may moderate effect of El Nino

The eastern Pacific Ocean is now showing classic El Nino signals with very warm sea surface temperature anomalies across much of the eastern Equatorial region which, of course, is the complete opposite to the patterns of recent years.
However, unusually and somewhat unexpectedly, the western Pacific is not displaying the usual pattern of cooler SSTs that happens in an El Nino event. In this area, in the Coral Sea and parts of the Tasman Sea the SSTs remain generally above average. This pattern can moderate the impacts of an El Nino.
Large areas of Australia remain surrounded by warm and above average SSTs, particularly across northern and eastern Australia which is traditionally where most of the moisture for rain bearing systems comes from. When we combine this with the unusually active period of upper troughs moving through this is providing conditions that have been more conducive to rainfall - particularly over central Australia.
Coastal areas of eastern Australia typically rely on moisture coming in from the east, but westerly winds have often been undercutting the cloud and rain further eastwards hence coastal areas of NSW have remained relatively dry during much of May and all of June.
This increase in upper troughs is likely to be a temporary pattern and once these decrease, rainfall will also decrease so this has not changed the longer prognosis of below average rainfall. There remains good confidence of a full El Nino developing and even if the SSTs through the western Pacific do not cool down, we would still see an El Nino event, just one that's a little moderated by the warmer SSTs in the western Pacific.
Examining the sub-surface temperatures over the Pacific Ocean, this indicates very warm water still present below the surface that's yet to up-well so this is likely to continue to reinforce the warm water patterns in the eastern Pacific for some time
SST patterns in the Indian Ocean show continued areas of cool water anomalies off the northwest WA coastline, though water over northern Australia has warmed in the past four to five weeks.
Overall patterns in the Indian Ocean are implying a positive Indian Ocean Dipole is still likely to develop in coming weeks with large areas of warm water anomalies lying across the western Indian Ocean.
This means that while this has not happened yet, the longer term outlook for the second half of winter and early spring is still a reduction in the number of northwest cloud bands. Decreased cloud cover will favour warmer and above average maximums occurring from August onwards, along with cold and below average minimums - a trend that will likely continue for the remainder of winter.
