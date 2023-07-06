Farm Online

Warmer seas may moderate effect of El Nino

By Don White, Weatherwatch
July 7 2023 - 9:00am



The eastern Pacific Ocean is now showing classic El Nino signals with very warm sea surface temperature anomalies across much of the eastern Equatorial region which, of course, is the complete opposite to the patterns of recent years.

