Dinner remains the red meat heartland for Australians but today, a whopping 40 per cent of dinners are eaten watching television rather than sitting at the kitchen table.
Beef is included in more meals for children than adults and red meat is often considered a 'comfort' food.
And there is rather a gap between what people see as healthy versus what food is actually on their plates.
These were a few of the key findings from some innovative new eating habits research commissioned by Meat & Livestock Australia, that honed in on the 'moment of consumption'.
The work, titled the Consumer Protein Landscape Research, used mobile technology - an app - to collect real-time meal consumption data from 2100 consumers over seven days.
Collectively, the app captured more than 50,000 meals and 85,000 images of those meals, along with information like location, time, social behaviours while eating and the role of proteins on different occasions.
The research found that more than 60pc of red meat consumption occurs during dinner, with beef typically paired with veggies or bread for a burger. Meals with lamb are most likely to be served with baked potato and carrots.
The popularity of beef mince is driven strongly by its versatility and ease-of-use in a range of different meals.
MLA's industry insights and strategy manager Scott Cameron said the popularity of beef was not surprising, but what was quite interesting was the increase of beef as a meal choice between adults and children.
"As a whole, 18pc of meals include beef, but when designed for children, this rises to 26pc," he said.
"This is because beef is considered easy and good for children. Typically beef mince and sausages are the meals served to children."
Mr Cameron said it was also interesting to examine the drivers of food choice throughout the week.
"Practicality and functionality are the main drivers at the start of the week, when consumers are motivated to choose meals which are healthy, energising and relatively simple to prepare," he said.
"While during the weekend, consumers think more emotionally when choosing a meal."
Red meat played a key role in both functional and emotionally-driven meal choices, Mr Cameron said.
Emotional drivers included connecting with friends and loved ones, fulfilling an indulgence or reward, seeking enjoyment and simply the desire to eat something different or special.
"By understanding the drivers of choice and consumers' relationship with red meat, underpinned with their needs and motivations, this provides the opportunity for differentiation and expansion of red meat solutions into other occasions, including breakfast, snacks and beyond," Mr Cameron said.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
