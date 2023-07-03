AWI flags program cuts next year in operating plan

Australian Wool Innovation has flagged that it will need to make cuts after having to draw down a further $10.5 million from its reserves to maintain key programs.
CEO John Roberts highlighted the financial situation in the recently released AWI 2023/2024 operating plan.
"That level of drawdown cannot continue and cuts in programs are likely in 2024/25," he wrote.
"AWI will live within its means and invest in areas that woolgrowers have told us are important to them."
Growers in 2021 voted to retain a 1.5 per cent levy, rather than the 2pc that AWI was pushing for, with the lower levy pinpointed by the body as a major contributor to the need for cuts.
The plan highlights attracting and retaining wool harvesting staff as the company's top priority, with strategies comprising training, biological wool harvesting and innovative sheep delivery systems.
AWI will also spend on projects aimed at optimising sheep health and welfare, improving the genetic gain of woolgrowers' sheep, combatting wild dog attacks, increasing the reproductive efficiency of ewes and harnessing opportunities for on-farm automation, as well as on training programs, events and market intelligence.
Off-farm, the spend will include marketing, with a focus on promoting the eco-credentials of the fibre and taking advantage of the growth in e-commerce.
"Fundamentally, I believe that the long-term trends towards health and wellness, and products that are environmentally friendly, play in wool's favour - and this is something that AWI will capitalise on to expand the commercial opportunities for Australian wool across the world," Mr Roberts wrote.
MORE READING:
Mr Roberts wrote that while there are plenty of opportunities for the Australian wool industry there are also threats and there needs to be investment in research and marketing to address them.
"This is AWI's role, but the company has been hindered in the past few years in this respect due to reduced income," he wrote.
"AWI operates in a lean, efficient and transparent manner, but just like any business with a reduced income, we have had to make tough choices about what projects to invest in or not invest in. Rest assured though that AWI, your R&D and marketing company, will continue to work relentlessly for all woolgrowers to ensure the sustainability of their industry and profitability for their enterprises."
The operating plan flags that the previously annual International Woolmark Prize will be restructured to be held every two years, with a focus on pre-registration in the coming year.
The Woolmark Performance Challenge will also be restructured to be held every two years and will be expanded to include small businesses and start-ups as well as students.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.