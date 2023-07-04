Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Princess takes her crown at Victorian Winter Fair

By Jon Holland
July 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth, NSW, dairy farmer Stephen Coombes likes cows that are enjoyable to milk, that are profitable, and have the functional type needed to compete in a modern dairy herd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.