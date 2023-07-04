Tamworth, NSW, dairy farmer Stephen Coombes likes cows that are enjoyable to milk, that are profitable, and have the functional type needed to compete in a modern dairy herd.
If this results in a champion show cow, Mr Coombes said it is a bonus.
At the NHD Victorian Winter Fair, hosted in June at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Mr Coombes' five-year-old Holstein, Eclipse Alltheway Princess, was crowned Grand Champion.
It was the largest showing of dairy cows at the Fair since its inaugural year in 2014, with the atmosphere buoyed by positive milk prices and premium values for pedigree cattle.
In front of a large crowd, Princess outclassed the competition, using her youthful style to impress the judges, Ms Mandi Bue of Wisconsin, USA, and her associate judge, Mr Ricky Nelson of Kenilworth, Queensland.
When declaring her champion, Ms Bue praised Princess for her length of frame and youthful mammary system.
"I like cows that have dairy strength," she said.
"This five-year-old is all that. She's all style.
"She's right on the money condition-wise, and with a beautiful udder."
It was Ms Bue's first time judging in Australia, and she praised the exhibitors for their enthusiasm and their genuine affection for their animals.
"This has been an incredible show," she said.
"I'm so honoured to be given the opportunity to come here and admire your cows.
"What an incredible industry to be a part of."
The Coombes family milks 300 cows on 280 hectares on their farm at Attunga in the New England region, NSW.
The herd is mostly Holstein, registered under the prefix Kalulla Park.
They also have a small group of stud Jersey cows.
The Coombes family bought Princess as a four-year-old in June 2021, at the Eclipse Genetics second stage dispersal of Holstein master breeder, Richard Hull.
Mr Coombes said he was excited by her deep pedigree, tracing back to the world-renowned American brood cow Windy-Knoll-View Pledge.
He admits it was her stylish conformation that grabbed his attention.
Despite his desire to work with high type cattle, Mr Coombes said breeding show cows is not his ultimate goal, rather an interest he shares with his wife Leanne, son Hayden and daughter Lara.
He said breeding functional cows is a priority, placing an emphasis on desirable feet and leg conformation and udder attachments.
When milking in northern NSW, his high performance cows need to contend with hot summers, and are often required to walk long distances from the paddock to the dairy.
"The cows need to be structurally sound, otherwise they won't last," he said.
"I like looking at pretty cows - but at the end of the day, they have to milk as well.
"Showing isn't a goal of ours.
"But when you have a cow like Princess, you have to get them out there."
Stephen said Princess will spend an extra week in Victoria to rest before returning home to NSW - much to the excitement of his family who are eager to welcome back their champion.
"She was a princess before she went to Bendigo, and she'll be a Princess when she comes home as well," he said.
