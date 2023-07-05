Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Tight end to wool season as EMI drops to 1126c

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
July 5 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eastern Market Indicator reached its lowest point of the season to end the financial year. Photo- Rachel Simmonds.
The Eastern Market Indicator reached its lowest point of the season to end the financial year. Photo- Rachel Simmonds.

The wool selling season has ended on a low note, with the Eastern Market Indicator sliding further to 1126c/kg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.