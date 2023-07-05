The wool selling season has ended on a low note, with the Eastern Market Indicator sliding further to 1126c/kg.
A sluggish global economy has been taking its toll on wool prices, with the industry now hoping that Chinese economy stimulus will help with market recovery.
During the 2022 and 2023 financial year, a total of 1,606,799 bakes were sold, just 782 more than last season, with the EMI recording seasonal averages of 1295ac and 870usc.
Pass in rates reached a high of 27 per cent in late May, with last week's offering seeing 13.7pc of bales passed in.
Southern Aurora Markets partner Mike Avery said as the three-week recess approaches there may be a small uptick in prices in coming weeks but lower discretionary spending meant it might be a good 12 months before a sustained move to another up cycle.
"If there's a bit more confidence that we'll get significant stimulus out of China, then people would be looking to start building stocks again," he said.
"I think probably what we're going to see more likely is some bounces off these lower levels, one of these might be in the next fortnight before we go into the recess with people having to cover enough to keep the wheels of industry turning for three or four more weeks.
"I think we'll be tested in the spring, there's going to be more volume on the market and it's probably a little bit early for predicting the stimulus packages in China or general consumer confidence is going to be good enough by the second quarter of our financial year.
"I think it's probably more likely in the third or fourth quarter."
Mr Avery said he didn't believe there would be too much more erosion of prices, but that the industry should be looking to hedging opportunities on the next rally rather than holding onto wool waiting for an upward trend.
"If you're holding this year's stock, you're probably going to be looking to be six to nine months down the track before you've almost got another clip to hold," he said.
"You'd be better off taking some sort of cover at this stage I would think."
Australian Wool Innovation CEO John Roberts said the wool market was a bit shaky at the moment, following a post-COVID "celebration period" in both Europe and China where the luxury market performed well, leading to strong wool sales.
"But the reality is I think they'd probably bought more than they needed," he said.
"And I think they're just dealing with the stocks they're dealing with right now and waiting to see when that next pull through demand comes through.
"In terms of consumer priorities, wool is right up there as a natural biodegradable fibre or a sustainable fibre.
"But the orders are just not coming through right now."
Mr Roberts said while Chinese brands were moving more towards natural fibres, there hadn't been a big change in orders yet and the re-export market out of China into Europe was very quiet.
"You know, it's a discretionary spend and wool is a luxury fibre and usually those higher tax brackets get less impacted by these financial downturns, which is why we tend to market the fibre in the in the upper end of the of the fashion triangle," he said.
"There is no doubt sales being impacted and we're really waiting to see what happens in the next few weeks.
"We've got trade shows in Italy so that will give us an indication on what's happening there in terms of new orders, new trends."
Mr Roberts said the industry would probably see recovery come more quickly to the finer end of the market.
"My message to growers is thanks it has been a tough ride," he said.
"Secondly, I would suggest you need to hang in there because you've got to look at the broader dynamics, which is where consumer priorities lie, which is in preference towards a natural fibre.
"So I would suggest that the longer term outlook is good, but we've got a bit of time to wait before we see the market rally again.
"A lot depends on what happens in Europe right now, because that does have a big impact on next season's demand.
"But assuming there are some positive signs to come out of there, they probably won't hit the auction room until October or November."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
