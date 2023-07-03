Torrumbarry Farms is a large scale 4031 hectare (9961 acre) Murray River aggregation underpinned by significant water entitlements.
Offered by Australian Fresh Milk Holdings through LAWD, the aggregation is expected to sell for more than $60 million.
The aggregation is located in the well-regarded Loddon Mallee region, 16km from Echuca, 62km from Deniliquin and 195km from Melbourne.
Torrumbarry has been extensively developed in recent years and has 1887ha (4663 acres) of irrigation.
Centre pivot/lateral move irrigators cover 1111ha (2745 acres) in addition to 776ha (1918 acres) of laser levelled flood irrigation.
There is also 1636ha (4043 acres) of dryland cropping.
The balance of the country is used for grazing, carries remnant vegetation, or is support land.
The operation has significant volumes of secure water, including 1939 megalitres of High Reliability Murray Zone 7 and Goulburn 1A and 174ML of Low Reliability Murray Zone 7 water entitlements.
There are also multiple on-farm water storages with a combined capacity of 1350ML used to store high flow water.
The average annual rainfall is 427mm (17 inches).
The property is currently being used to grow wheat, barley, canola, silage and fodder crops as well as supporting a dairy heifer raising platform.
Potential growth opportunities are said to include horticulture and high value cropping such as permanent crops, viticulture and livestock.
Structural improvements include machinery sheds, hay sheds, 450 tonnes of grain silo storage, fertiliser storage, and an office. There are also nine homes, including lifestyle properties on the Murray River.
The aggregation has multiple access points along the Murray Valley Highway in addition to a well developed internal road system.
Torrumbarry Farms is being sold through LAWD by an expressions of interest process that closes on August 10.
Contact Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, and Erica Semmens, 0419 714 039, LAWD.
