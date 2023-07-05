Three from three for Gorgala Holsteins

Dairy farmers Chad and Kristin Gordon set the standard early at the Victorian Winter Fair, held at Bendigo in June.
Attending the Winter Fair with their Gorgala Holstein team from Tongala, Vic, Mr and Mrs Gordon won the first three classes of the Intermediate section.
It was a dream run for them as their winning junior three-year-old cow, Gorgala Unstopabull Tiffany-Red, claimed the Supreme Intermediate Udder title, as well as the Intermediate Champion's title for both the red and white, and the open section.
Mr Gordon said he had a busy schedule managing their 360 cow dairy herd, which does not permit him the time needed to prepare show cows.
Instead, he entrusted his cows' preparation to the professional team of Daniel Bacon and Simon Tognola.
"You have to start with a good cow obviously, but it takes a level of commitment to really get the cow looking the part," he said.
"Their crew do a fantastic job and go the extra yards to make sure the program is met."
While showing cows is not a major part of their current business model, Mr Gordon can see the benefits it adds to his herd.
"There is value in what can be achieved by breeding an improved type of cow," he said.
"We enjoy showing as an interest, but at the same time, if these cows don't stack-up they won't stick around.
"They need to be functional cows that can perform in a commercial milk production system."
This view was shared by the associate judge, Mr Nelson, when reflecting on his choice for Intermediate Champion.
"As an industry, we need cows that can compete in any environment," he said.
"When judging the class, we were looking for the type of cow that put together the complete package of type and production.
"This is a cow that is balanced, and has the right combination of uniformity and youthfulness.
"Once the junior three-year-old walked out in the Intermediate line-up, I could tell she was the one."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.