Junior Champion leaves an impression

It was another win for the Victorian couple, Mitch and Lyndsey Flemming when their Holstein heifer, Impression Diamondback Dahlia, claimed the Junior Champion title at the Victorian Winter Fair, at Bendigo in June.
Impression Diamondback Dahlia is maintaining the form that saw her crowned Junior Champion at Sydney's Royal Easter Show in April this year.
Mr and Mrs Flemming do not run a dairy herd.
Mr Flemming said the showring allows them to indulge their competitive nature while adding value to the animals that they breed and sell.
"I love the competition, the competitiveness and the camaraderie of the shows," he said.
"It allows us to promote what we do, but also to share the experience with friends."
"I've been here all week working with three of my best mates.
"Being able to work together and share that success with them - it's pretty special."
For the judges, Dahlia was a confident choice.
The judge for this year's Victorian Winter Fair, Ms Mandi Bue, praised the yearling for her femininity and angularity.
"This heifer today exemplifies what I'm looking for," she said.
"She is all quality and all dairy, but still has the width and strength to take her right to the top.
"She came out of the biggest class of the day - and did it quite handily."
