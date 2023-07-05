Farm Online
Junior Champion leaves an impression

By Jon Holland
July 5 2023 - 10:00am
It was another win for the Victorian couple, Mitch and Lyndsey Flemming when their Holstein heifer, Impression Diamondback Dahlia, claimed the Junior Champion title at the Victorian Winter Fair, at Bendigo in June.

