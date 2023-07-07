For every agriculture student who graduates from university, there's more than five jobs.
The agrifood sector is crying out for skilled workers.
We need more students doing agriculture at high school and then flowing through to university degrees.
In NSW, there's about 1500 students that do agriculture for the HSC and only a third come from Sydney.
We need to change that.
Two thirds of the population in NSW lives in Sydney and I think that's where the real growth can come from to get more students studying agriculture at university.
Barker College is a prime example of a thriving agricultural high school program in the middle of the city.
Over eight years we've increased the number of students studying agriculture in Years 9 to 12 from 120 to 420.
The key has been changing the subject's reputation as a 'bludge subject' focusing instead on science, academic rigor, making it relevant and leveraging technology.
You might have heard the phrase 'paddock to plate', but when it comes to teaching students about agriculture, I think it should be flipped on its head to become 'plate to paddock'.
Metropolitan students are generations and layers removed from any agriculture connection but they all eat food so that's a really easy way to connect and then work backwards from there.
Earlier this year I attended AgriFutures evokeAG showcasing innovation and technology to advance the agriculture sector.
It's the best professional learning that a teacher can do and not just because of the networking opportunities galore and the chance to tap into the latest agrifood technology.
evokeAG has a program packed-full of global thought-leaders, innovators, and big-picture thinkers.
It's about what you're teaching students, how you're teaching them, and what's going to be happening in the next 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, down the track.
I think we need to be thinking about that and preparing students for that. They respond well to subjects that do that.
Students are so immersed in technology, it's like a fifth limb or another hand.
They are used to disruption because they've got new apps, for example, that come out and completely change how they spend their time each day.
In agriculture that disruption is occurring maybe more so than in other places.
We need to be teaching them up-to-date technologies that currently exist. But we also need to be talking to them about what the problems are, how people have come up with solutions to solve them and encouraging them to think about how they could improve on what's currently in existence.
Academically-capable students have a lot of choice in what they do in their life and so they want to do things that make a difference in the world.
I think agriculture is one of the best ways to deal with issues like climate change and improving food security - that opportunity is something we need to promote.
- High school teacher Scott Graham has been awarded a Prime Minister's Science Prize for his work reviving agriculture studies at Barker College in Sydney's North Shore and his PhD is focused on the way agriculture is taught at high schools.
AgriFutures has recently released a report: "Listen up: Young people's perspective on the future of Australian agriculture and rural industries". It unpacks the vital role of young people in shaping the industry's future and what they need from the leaders of today.
