Weather markets play havoc

International wheat futures corrected abruptly lower last week after a strong rally in the two weeks before.
Better weather conditions in many areas, particularly US corn, and the confirmed extension of the Ukraine grain corridor deal were reasons to push markets lower.
This is in contrast to drier weather conditions, and uncertainty over the Ukraine grain corridor, helping push markets higher recently.
The US corn crop remains a major driver of global wheat values this year and as a result market participants are acutely tuned into the weather models impacting those areas.
Global wheat stocks are tight, and the expectation is for the US corn crop to help the tight wheat equation with corn replacing wheat in some feed demand.
The issue is the US and global corn balance sheet is also tight, and so the world is banking on a pretty good US corn crop which is currently in its critical growing window.
The percentage of the US corn crop rated good-to-excellent on June 26 was 50 per cent, down 5pc from the week before, and according to Profarmer the lowest it has been in 10 years.
You can see why the market is sensitive to changes in weather forecasts. Throw in the influence of speculators and you have a recipe for some wild volatility as has been occurring.
The United States Department of Agriculture released its updated planted acreage estimates on June 30, which also gave the market some relief.
US corn plantings were above market expectations at 6pc higher than last year. This saw corn lead grain prices lower on Friday.
On the positive side, US soybean acres were estimated well below market expectations at 5pc lower than last year and provided a price rally in oilseed values which is good for canola.
It appears many Australian growers had sold grain into the recent price rally and so were comfortable holding their offer prices last week as prices softened, rather than chasing the market lower.
Reports of feed barley moving from WA to Queensland is reflecting a rapidly changing dynamic in grain markets across Australia and seems to be supporting local barley prices generally.
In other local news, on Friday last week Clear Grain Exchange announced it would own and operate innovative technology business igrain from July 1.
igrain has been developing an online marketplace for grain with a particular focus on ex-farm contracts, and we believe will complement the CGX offering for warehoused grain nationally.
We're looking forward to understanding and investing further in the igrain technology to create a more efficient market for the entire industry's benefit.
