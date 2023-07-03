Agtech award winner Justin Webb says the sector has a major role to play in helping agriculture reach its 2030 target of being a $100 billion industry, but collaboration is key to achieving this goal.
Mr Webb's company AgriWebb was founded in 2014 and his company was recently named Best in Livestock in the Australian Agritech Awards.
"AgriWebb was founded very much from my own family farm's kitchen table," he said.
"I have a background in artificial intelligence and applied mathematics, and my Dad's side of the family has been in livestock production since 1850."
Mr Webb realised a lot of the decisions being made in the family farming enterprise were based on anecdote, notes made in a book kept in the top pocket and what was happening 'over the fencepost next door' rather than having aggregated data to both look at what was happening on their own property and to benchmark against the wider industry.
"Farmers are time poor people and if the technology is not empathetic to the way to the way they're operating, then they're going to put it down. It has to be delivering actionable insights," he said.
This led him to set up AgriWebb and nearly 10 years on, there are now more than 16,000 farmers, managing about 22 million head, on the platform. In Australia alone, more than 25 per cent of all the commercial sheep and cattle are tracked and managed by AgriWebb.
Mr Webb said AgriWebb was focused on empowering producers to differentiate and monetise their product, whether that was through being paid a premium by retailers, supermarkets or processors; having cheaper access to animal health nutrition and feed products; more efficient access to finance or achieving sustainability goals.
"We have seen this wonderful evolution where it's no longer about do I need technology to help me manage my farm and run my business, it's more what technology do I need," he said.
"In the early days when we were shuffling dirt at field days with producers, there was scepticism, there was cynicism and there was fear but now people have not only seen across the fencepost that a lot of their colleagues are using technology to get greater yields but they also recognise the risk mitigation. They see the ability to understand your business, lower your costs and make your production more efficient."
Mr Webb said there had been a proliferation of technologies grow from those early days.
"It can be quite confronting, particularly in the IoT (the Internet of Things) space, drones and satellites and sensors, all sorts of things that are promising the world. I think we need to be conscious of the hard earned dollars producers are spending and making sure they're getting real value," he said.
Mr Webb said one aspect producers could look at was a company's churn rate.
"Churn rates are a key statistic when you're offering a service - how often do customers line up again?" he said.
At AgriWebb, more than 98pc of their customers renew and the highest reason for any churn is the person is no longer farming.
Mr Webb said AgriWebb Marketplace was set up earlier this year to connect farmers with the best in agtech across various companies including Cibo Labs, which does satellite monitoring of pastures.
"When we get a customer sign up to both AgriWebb and Cibo Lab we see that the engagement of that customer, including the amount of time spent on the platform, increases by 20pc. We see when you add a second integration, which is often around water management, something like FarmBot, we see engagement go up by 70pc. So you can see as you get more integrated and engaged with these tools you become engaged in getting more value out of them," he said.
AgriWebb's first offshore office was opened in the UK in 2018 and Mr Webb said their producers were seeing many benefits from agtech.
"In the UK because of things like Mad Cow Disease, their traceability programs have been more stringent around the provenance of the animal," he said.
"Software and technology on farm have been much more a part of the way they operate for a longer period of time. The supply chain is much tighter, so the supermarkets are much more directly connected with the producers. In the UK what we'd found was that agtech and software was being paid for by the supermarkets and given to the producers so that the producers could produce more efficiently and sustainably and in turn the supply chain became vastly more efficient."
An example of this was Morrisons, one of the largest supermarket chains in the UK, who is a client of AgriWebb and who provide the service to their farmers, to quantify the amount of carbon that is sequestered into the land through pasture regeneration and they use this information for reporting through to the consumer. Mr Webb said similar initiatives were happening in the US.
"There has been a big groundswell for food retailers engaging with agtech back to the farmgate," he said.
Mr Webb said while in Australia a lot of talk centred around selling carbon credits, overseas, there was more focus on carbon insetting.
"I think the greatest tailwind for agtech is a fundamental paradigm shift of mandatory regulatory reporting," he said.
"Major economies globally are saying you have to record this data.
"To me, the greatest potential and catalyst for adoption and implementation is not necessarily the improvements in productivity and production, it's actually meeting this regulatory burden."
Mr Webb said the agtech sector in Australia had much to celebrate.
"We've produced in the past 10 to 15 years the world leading companies in agtech," he said.
"There isn't another sector in technology that you can say Australia produces the world leading companies across the whole sector. You can name one or two but you don't say the whole sector is dominated by Aussie companies. It reflects the practical excellence of Aussie farmers; they produce well, they understand their animals, they're sympathetic and empathetic with their land and with the environment; and we have such a broad range of topological and meteorological challenges that we have to overcome. So if you can prove agtech in Australia, it's remarkable how much respect you enjoy."
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
