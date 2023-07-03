Farm Online
AgriWebb CEO Justin Webb says collaboration is key to agtech sector success

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated July 4 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 9:39am
AgriWebb CEO Justin Webb was the recent recipient of the Best in Livestock category in the Australian Agritech Awards.
Agtech award winner Justin Webb says the sector has a major role to play in helping agriculture reach its 2030 target of being a $100 billion industry, but collaboration is key to achieving this goal.

Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

