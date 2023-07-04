New rainfall records set for inland areas

Daily and weekly rainfall records have been smashed in northern and central Australia as well as western Queensland, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Australia's official forecaster said the rainfall band that stretched from north-west Australia into south-eastern regions resulted in many daily and weekly records in northern and central Australia and western Queensland.
Weekly totals of between 50mm and 100mm were recorded in the Kimberley district of Western Australia, much of the Northern Territory, western Queensland and western Tasmania.
There were also some pockets that tipped out more than 100mm from rain gauges.
The highest weekly total in an offical BOM gauge was 216.2mm at Mount Read in western Tasmania, while the highest daily total was 101.4mm at New May Downs in North West Queensland on July 3.
BOM says the low pressure trough and associated rain band in southern Queensland and north-western NSW will move eastwards on Tuesday, bringing widespread rainfall.
This trough is forecast to move offshore from NSW from Wednesday and from Friday for Queensland.
After that, BOM says a series of cold fronts are to cross the region during the second half of the week, potentially bringing cool to cold and windy conditions to parts of southern and eastern NSW.
A cold front will reach western Victoria later on Thursday, then cross the state on Friday as a second front approaches across waters south of the Bight.
BOM says a cold front will move across the west of South Australia on Wednesday and remaining parts on Thursday with a west to south westerly airstream to follow.
