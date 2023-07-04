Farm Online
Tanya Plibersek questions Murray-Darling Basin Plan timeline, flagging deadline extension

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated July 5 2023 - 9:57am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water Minister Tanya Plibersek's letter paves the way for the government to extend the basin plan's deadline. Photo by Elesa Kurtz
The Water Minister has questioning whether the Murray-Darling Basin Plan can be delivered on time, seeding the ground for the federal government to extending the upcoming deadline.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

