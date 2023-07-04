The stand-off is between four existing agents and the Richmond Valley Council. A fifth agency was denied access after failing to submit an appropriate Expression Of Interest, a move which united the other agencies in defence of the old way of doing things. Interestingly, the affected agency had sold through the yards for the past 14 years and after the Lismore floods boosted throughput through Casino to the point that the NRLX leapt ahead of Dubbo and Wagga Wagga to come within coo-ee of Tamworth in top spot.