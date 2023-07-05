Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Australian 2022/23 cotton crops better than expected with 85 per cent picked

July 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cotton Australia reported the quality of the crop ginned and classed to date was exceptionally high. File picture
Cotton Australia reported the quality of the crop ginned and classed to date was exceptionally high. File picture

Growers and cotton gin operators are reporting better expected yields with roughly 85 per cent of the Australian cotton crop picked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.