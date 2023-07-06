Rookhurst resident Celina Pellett has discovered a passion for dairy farming.
Ms Pellett has taken out the Hunter and Central Coast Region Trainee of the Year award for 2023.
While the award represents a huge achievement, if not for a dramatic twist of fate Celina may have been bound for a vastly different career trajectory.
Possessing a background in ballet and working in the performing arts industry, Ms Pellett suffered a serious accident while mountain biking in New Zealand.
Having to adapt to something new, then with COVID, doing the same again, and then finding the love for dairy farming- Hunter and Central Coast Region Trainee of the Year, Celina Pellett
The accident resulted in three fractures in her spine along with a cerebrospinal fluid leak from the back of her neck.
With her dance career immediately over, she then moved into the area of outdoor leadership, running school activity camps.
Then a COVID-induced move to the country and subsequently landing a job at GW and KM Forbes dairy.
It has been a bumpy ride but one that Ms Pellett is remarkably philosophical about.
"I've come to learn it's just the art of adapting," she said.
"Having to adapt to something new. Then with COVID, doing the same again and then finding my love for dairy farming."
The job at the Forbes farm led Ms Pellett to study a Certificate III in Agriculture (Dairy Production) at Tocal College, which she completed in March this year.
It was there that Tocal College traineeship coordinator, Jill Clayton, nominated Ms Pellett for the award.
Following the application process and her subsequent shortlisting, Ms Pellett attended the glittering event held at the Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday, June 23.
While Ms Pellett was more than happy to be present for the event, she wasn't expecting to come away with the win.
"I didn't think I did overly well at the interview so I thought there was bound to be someone who did better," she said.
"Graham, Kathy and Adam Forbes have been able to offer me all the opportunities to come down her and study and to keep learning, and without their support none of this would have been possible."
