Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Rookhurst's Celina Pellett wins Trainee of the Year 2023 award

RK
By Rick Kernick
July 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rookhurst resident, Celina Pellett has taken out the Hunter and Central Coast Region Trainee of the Year award for 2023. Photo by 3L Photography
Rookhurst resident, Celina Pellett has taken out the Hunter and Central Coast Region Trainee of the Year award for 2023. Photo by 3L Photography

Rookhurst resident Celina Pellett has discovered a passion for dairy farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.