Lawson Grains boss says nature pays dividends for savvy farmers

By Andrew Marshall
Updated July 5 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Lawson Grains extracts maximum efficiency from big-scale, controlled traffic production regimes on 10 farming aggregations.
The big investment group responsible for about 100,000 hectares of Lawson Grains cropping country is set to bolster the natural capital value of its grain growing land with livestock and trees.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

